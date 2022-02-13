Clarity Road bridge in Milton reopening

Built in 1954, the 48.5-foot long and 13.8-foot wide single-lane Clarity Road bridge crosses Little River. It was closed in March 2021 for safety reasons after a bridge railing and post were damaged.

In September the city decided to spend about $22,500 to repair the railing, strengthen steel beams and clean the bridge’s deck to extend its life for five or so years. A full replacement of the bridge could cost the city up to $200,000.