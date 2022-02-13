Hamburger icon
Clarity Road bridge in Milton reopening

The Clarity Road Bridge in Milton before and after repairs. (Courtesy City of Milton)

The Clarity Road Bridge in Milton before and after repairs. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
6 minutes ago

Repairs to the Clarity Road bridge in Milton are nearing completion, with the final step to install steel safety bollards at the bridge ends to prevent drivers from hitting the railings.

Built in 1954, the 48.5-foot long and 13.8-foot wide single-lane Clarity Road bridge crosses Little River. It was closed in March 2021 for safety reasons after a bridge railing and post were damaged.

In September the city decided to spend about $22,500 to repair the railing, strengthen steel beams and clean the bridge’s deck to extend its life for five or so years. A full replacement of the bridge could cost the city up to $200,000.

Free tax help available

Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is offering free income tax preparation and filing for individuals and families making $58,000 or less annually. Through a partnership with the Internal Revenue Services and United Way, NFCC provides the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program each year.

IRS-trained and -certified volunteers will assist families in filing their income taxes. Free basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing is also available.

Appointments are available now through April 13 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, every other Friday and first Saturdays at the Barbara Duffy Center, 11275 Elkins Road and every other Thursday at the Food Pantry, 11270 Elkins Road.

For more details and a list of documents required at the tax return preparation appointment, go to www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/vita-tax-preparation/.

Featured
