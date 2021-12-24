Hamburger icon
City Springs to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will return to Sandy Springs after 2 years with a New Year's Eve performance in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs. (Courtesy Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will return to Sandy Springs after 2 years with a New Year’s Eve performance in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs. (Courtesy Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

Associate Conductor Jerry Hou and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will help Sandy Springs residents ring in 2022 with a New Year’s Eve performance in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs.

The event will mark the orchestra’s return to the Byers Theatre after nearly two years. Inspired by the Viennese New Year tradition, the ASO will present a program featuring light classical favorites and popular musical works.

Performance begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets: $65-70 at https://citysprings.com/events/aso-new-years-celebration.

The City Springs district is home to the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, City Hall, the City Green, kid-friendly interactive fountain, the CityBar, a conference center and more.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
