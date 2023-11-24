Chick-fil-A gets approval to demolish and rebuild on State Bridge Road

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a request from Chick-fil-A to scrap and reconstruct the existing restaurant and drive-through at 4285 State Bridge Road just west of Kimball Bridge Road.

Zoning variances were needed to reduce the front setback and landscape strip along State Bridge Road, reduce parking, increase the parking length for a parking lot landscape island and eliminate the required number of trees in certain parking lot landscape islands.

This location was upgraded several years ago with a two-lane entrance with 52 parking spaces on the property. The revised plan shows the existing building to be demolished and replaced with a one-story, 4,622-square-foot building closer to State Bridge Road with 41 parking spaces behind.