APD releasing body cam footage of training center shooting aftermath
Check out the stars above in Sandy Springs Feb. 20

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Did you miss the dazzling green comet C/2022 E3 earlier this month? Not to worry. The skies are constantly changing and, for those willing to look, new and exciting astronomical events are happening all the time.

The Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a free series of family nights of stargazing with the Atlanta Astronomy Club beginning Feb. 20. The club will provide telescopes to observe the night sky, point out interesting constellations and objects in the sky, and answer questions about astronomy and the night sky.

Each season is different so you may want to plan now to attend all four events taking place at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 400 Morgan Falls Road.

· 7 - 8 p.m. Monday, Feb 20

· 9 - 10 p.m. Monday, May 8

· 9 - 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7

· 6 - 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6

Register so the city can manage capacity at www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsStargazing.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
