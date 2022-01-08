Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area offering hiking challenge

The Chattahoochee National Recreation Area (CRNRA), based in Sandy Springs, is a series of park units along 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River in metro Atlanta. CRNRA is offering to help local residents meet their New Year goals with a hiking challenge.
In partnership with the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, CRNRA’s official friends group, the organization is encouraging hikers to experience all 66 miles of designated trails.
CNPC will recognize individuals who hike all designated trails within the entire CRNRA park system. Credit will only be given for trail segments completed after Dec. 1, 2020 and hikers will have a lifetime to complete all trail segments.
Individuals who complete the challenge will receive an annual membership to Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy and be recognized at the annual CNPC members meeting.
Details on how to join the hiking challenge: https://www.chattahoocheeparks.org/hikecrnra.
About the Author