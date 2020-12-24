Chattahoochee NRA on lookout for bird flu

“If you see a dead or oddly behaving wild bird along the Chattahoochee River, please contact the park at 678-538-1200,” the National Park Service said in a Facebook posting. “Let us know the type of bird ... (and) location, behavior and date. For your safety, do not touch dead or dying animals.”

The disease affects bird populations around the world, particularly waterfowl, raptors and avian scavengers, the Park Service said. Suspect behavior includes circling, jerky movements and unusual posture. Information: https://bit.ly/3r0vmIt