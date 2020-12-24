X

Chattahoochee NRA on lookout for bird flu

Raptors, waterfowl and avian scavengers are susceptible to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or “bird flu.” The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area asks the public to be on the lookout for dead or oddly behaving birds, as these could be signs of the disease.
Credit: National Park Service

North Fulton County | 47 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The management of the Chattahooche River National Recreation Area asks visitors to be on the lookout for birds acting strangely – it could be a sign of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or “bird flu.”

“If you see a dead or oddly behaving wild bird along the Chattahoochee River, please contact the park at 678-538-1200,” the National Park Service said in a Facebook posting. “Let us know the type of bird ... (and) location, behavior and date. For your safety, do not touch dead or dying animals.”

The disease affects bird populations around the world, particularly waterfowl, raptors and avian scavengers, the Park Service said. Suspect behavior includes circling, jerky movements and unusual posture. Information: https://bit.ly/3r0vmIt

