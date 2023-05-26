Chattahoochee Nature Center to host 45th Annual Possum Trot 10K

The Chattahoochee Nature Center, with special help from Northside Hospital, will host the 45th Annual Possum Trot 10K at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at the center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.

Possum Trot runners will race along the banks of the Chattahoochee River while helping save animals and fund environmental education at the center. Participants can also learn fun facts like - newborn opossums are about the size of a dime or smaller.

Runners can select an in-person or virtual race for the 10K and Fun Run. All participants receive free professional photos and a commemorative Possum Trot t-shirt. 10K runners receive a die-cast finisher medal. The in-person 10K includes chip timing and is a Peachtree Road Race qualifying run for 2024. Top award winners will receive placement pins, and all runners receive free admission to CNC’s 127 acres on race day to explore the Wildlife Walk and new River Boardwalk Trail.

All proceeds benefit the CNC’s environmental education programs focused on the Chattahoochee River and its watershed, as well as the center’s wildlife rehabilitation efforts.

Details and registration: www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/possum-trot-10k-event/.