Chattahoochee Nature Center opens new vulture aviary

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
54 minutes ago
X

The Chattahoochee Nature Center at 9135 Wiileo Road, recently completed the vulture aviary. The previous aviary was over 20 years old. For the safety of the raptors, including protection from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, the birds have been off exhibit since August 2022.

Donations from The Imlay Foundation, Barbara and Ed Taylor in honor of Claire Mills, the Choate Bridges Foundation and many others helped fund the new enclosure. The Turkey Vulture, who arrived in 1989 with wing damage, and the Black Vulture, who arrived in 2006 after being raised illegally as a pet, have been returned to the new aviary.

CNC annually receives over 700 rehabilitation cases and 3,500 inquiries about wildlife. Whenever possible, the injured animals are rehabilitated and returned to the wild. CNC receives no federal or state funds for their work and cannot charge a fee for their services as wildlife rehabilitators. Donations are always needed.

Information: www.chattnaturecenter.org/visit/experience/wildlife/.

