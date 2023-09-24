Chattahoochee Nature Center Halloween Hikes return

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago
The Chattahoochee Nature Center is bringing back educational, non-scary fun for the 38th year with Halloween Hikes 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 27-29 at 9135 Willeo Road.

New this year, instead of the traditional assigned times, hiking sessions will depart every six minutes.

“This event offers great opportunities for families to explore nature together and visit their favorite characters while enjoying this longtime tradition,” says Tamara Kinmon, CNC Senior Director of Special Events, Camp and Marketing.

More than just a stroll through the wilderness, guests can explore the wonders of nature at night on both the paved Wildlife Walk and the ADA-compliant River Boardwalk Trail.

According to CNC, “Along this new route, guests will encounter a series of captivating costumed characters, each perfectly placed within their natural habitat to provide an authentic learning experience as they talk about their critter’s life within that habitat. Roaming characters will provide similar content with added photo opportunities.”

Ticket sales open Oct. 9 with CNC member presale starting Oct. 2: www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/halloween-hikes/.

