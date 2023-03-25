Chattahoochee Nature Center budding with native plants for sale

To help make gardens beautiful and sustainable, CNC in partnership with the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District invites the public to its Spring Native Plant Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1 and April 7-8 at the CNC Unity Garden, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell. Native plants range in price from $5 to $35.

CNC members can shop early and receive a discount on their purchases 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30.