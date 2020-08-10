Chattahoochee bridge work to close State Bridge lanes

The lane reduction is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, to 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, from Camden Way in Johns Creek to Plantation Trace in Duluth. Access to residences and businesses along State Bridge will be maintained.

"Motorists are advised to avoid this area of State Bridge Road between Medlock Bridge Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard the weekend of Aug. 14-17," Johns Creek said.