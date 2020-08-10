Breaking News

Chattahoochee bridge work to close State Bridge lanes

State Bridge Road in Johns Creek and Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth will be reduced to one lane in each direction the weekend of Aug. 14-17 as a new pedestrian bridge is installed at the Chattahoochee River.
Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

State Bridge Road/Pleasant Hill Road in North Fulton and Gwinnett counties will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the installation of a pedestrian bridge at the Chattahoochee River, the city of Johns Creek announced.

The lane reduction is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, to 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, from Camden Way in Johns Creek to Plantation Trace in Duluth. Access to residences and businesses along State Bridge will be maintained.

"Motorists are advised to avoid this area of State Bridge Road between Medlock Bridge Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard the weekend of Aug. 14-17," Johns Creek said.

Information: https://bit.ly/3kjAG6l

