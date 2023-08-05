Charter school begins green infrastructure program

Credit: Amana Academy

Credit: Amana Academy

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago
X

Amana Academy, a North Fulton charter school in Alpharetta, recently completed phase one of its Green Infrastructure Program to transform its campus into a more sustainable and flexible school design.

The school is constructing an integrated bioswale feature that will open this 2023-2024 school year. The 60-by-60-foot bioswale hole in the parking lot is designed to slow down and treat storm-water runoff and improve water filtration.

“But it’s much more than a hole in the ground,” shared Amanda Cross in a statement on behalf of the school.

The bioswale involves layers of mulch, rocks, cacti and water-loving plants. It incorporates outdoor seating built into the natural slope of the lot and can facilitate outdoor classroom lessons around water filtration, plant species and more. A 60-foot bridge will cross the length of it, creating a new path to the front of the school.

Completion of the full project, including construction of the bridge and a 12,000-square-foot surrounding lawn, is set to occur July 2024.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jessica Whitley for the City of Macon

MURPHY
In Aldean’s Macon hometown, they’re trying everything

TRUMP PROBE
Vendors anticipate slowdown ahead of Fulton courthouse road closures
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges
15h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
15h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
15h ago

ATLANTA WEATHER
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy skies, stray showers possible
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: ---

Milton to lower speed limits on four roads
30m ago
Scarecrows returning to Roswell this fall
15h ago
Alpharetta approves pharmacy in Shops of Old Milton
20h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top