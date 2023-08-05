Charter school begins green infrastructure program

Amana Academy, a North Fulton charter school in Alpharetta, recently completed phase one of its Green Infrastructure Program to transform its campus into a more sustainable and flexible school design.

The school is constructing an integrated bioswale feature that will open this 2023-2024 school year. The 60-by-60-foot bioswale hole in the parking lot is designed to slow down and treat storm-water runoff and improve water filtration.

“But it’s much more than a hole in the ground,” shared Amanda Cross in a statement on behalf of the school.

The bioswale involves layers of mulch, rocks, cacti and water-loving plants. It incorporates outdoor seating built into the natural slope of the lot and can facilitate outdoor classroom lessons around water filtration, plant species and more. A 60-foot bridge will cross the length of it, creating a new path to the front of the school.

Completion of the full project, including construction of the bridge and a 12,000-square-foot surrounding lawn, is set to occur July 2024.