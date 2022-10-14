Chamblee joins with Sandy Springs on North Metro SWAT

Sandy Springs has been a member of the North Metro SWAT since 2013 and partners with Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Johns Creek to share services. For some time, Chamblee has expressed an interest in joining North Metro SWAT and in a recent city council action, Sandy Springs agreed.
In the past, Chamblee has relied on county police to assist them in tactical operations, often resulting in inadequate service to its citizens.
Over the past five years, Chamblee has only had six SWAT activations. Adding Chamblee to the program is not expected to significantly drain North Metro SWAT’s resources.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: IHEART
The Latest