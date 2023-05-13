X

Celebrate the garden June 3 in Sandy Springs

Credit: Lee Tanenbaum

Credit: Lee Tanenbaum

The North Fulton Master Gardeners will host the Celebration Garden Tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at five home gardens in Sandy Springs.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and highlight areas of interest in each garden. Purchase adult tickets in advance for $22: https://bit.ly/GardenTour2023. Children under 18 are free. Tickets on-site are $25 per ticket.

Proceeds support gardening education for young children, scholarships for horticulture students, community gardening education classes and local demonstration gardens maintained by NFMG.

