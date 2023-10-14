Bring your trick-or-treaters to Spooky Springs Saturday, Oct. 21

Admission is free and features trick-or-treat candy stations, face painting stations, fog machines, DJ and food trucks including Azucar Cuban, Chick-Fil-A, Gyro Chef and Three Tikis (Hawaiian Shave Ice).

Parking is limited at Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road with only handicapped parking on-site. Residents in adjacent neighborhoods are strongly encouraged to walk to the event. The Abernathy Greenway parking lot will close for event setup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.