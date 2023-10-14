Bring your trick-or-treaters to Spooky Springs Saturday, Oct. 21

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

Sandy Springs will once again host a safe, family-friendly event for young trick-or-treaters during Spooky Springs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Abernathy Greenway Playable Art Park, 70 Abernathy Road.

Admission is free and features trick-or-treat candy stations, face painting stations, fog machines, DJ and food trucks including Azucar Cuban, Chick-Fil-A, Gyro Chef and Three Tikis (Hawaiian Shave Ice).

Parking is limited at Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road with only handicapped parking on-site. Residents in adjacent neighborhoods are strongly encouraged to walk to the event. The Abernathy Greenway parking lot will close for event setup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs pull away in win over pesky Vanderbilt1h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop

Credit: Henri Hollis

GBI: Man wanted for shooting K-9 in Bartow fatally shot by officers in DeKalb
6h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

NEW DETAILS
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
23h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

NEW DETAILS
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions for the Braves’ offseason
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Google Maps

Milton planning to fill trail gaps in Crabapple-area
35m ago
Two homes in Alpharetta now officially historic
5h ago
Johns Creek adopts $78.8M budget for FY 2024
9h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top