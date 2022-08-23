Bird watchers field trip planned for Milton

The non-profit Georgia Audubon is dedicated to nurturing bird-friendly communities. Participants don’t need to be veteran bird watchers to participate. Binoculars can be made available by contacting the trip leader ahead of time.

According to a Georgia Audubon statement, these trips “are a great way to learn more about Georgia’s resident and migrating birds. They are also a great way to meet other people who share your interest in birds and the outdoors.”