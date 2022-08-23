Bird watchers field trip planned for Milton

Bird watchers can spot new feathered friends during a Georgia Audubon field trip 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Providence Park, 13440 Providence Park Drive in Milton.
The non-profit Georgia Audubon is dedicated to nurturing bird-friendly communities. Participants don’t need to be veteran bird watchers to participate. Binoculars can be made available by contacting the trip leader ahead of time.
According to a Georgia Audubon statement, these trips “are a great way to learn more about Georgia’s resident and migrating birds. They are also a great way to meet other people who share your interest in birds and the outdoors.”
Providence Park is believed to be home to 110 species of birds observed according to eBird, a Cornell Lab of Ornithology birding platform. Documented birds: www.tinyurl.com/ProvidenceParkBirds.
Only 15 spots available. Registration: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonBirds.
