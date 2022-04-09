ajc logo
Become a poll worker at Johns Creek recruitment fair April 13

FILE - A poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a paper ballot on Election Day in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Johns Creek will host a Poll Worker Recruitment Fair 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. Residents interested learning more can stop by anytime during the recruitment fair.

Fulton County is seeking advance voting poll workers, election day poll workers and other temporary elections support positions.

At this event, representatives from the Fulton County Board of Elections will provide information on training, responsibilities, time commitment, and compensation.

All positions require a commitment to public service, reliable transportation and the ability to read and write English. Bilingual poll workers, proficient in English, are also in high demand.

Details: www.bit.ly/3LJcWFY.

