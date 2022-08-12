BreakingNews
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Beaucoup jazz and blues festival and art village returns

Featured artists at Roswell's 2nd annual Beaucoup Jazz & Blues Festival and Pop-Up Art Village include Tinsley Ellis (shown), Grant Green Jr, Karla Harris and Huntertones. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell Arts Fund returns this year for their 2nd annual Beaucoup Jazz & Blues Festival and Pop-Up Art Village 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the parking lot of King’s Market,1465 Market Blvd. in East Roswell.

The event will transform the parking lot, made available by the Brixmor Property Group, into a temporary performance space for classic jazz and blues musicians and a pop-up art village featuring local artisans.

From the Earth Brewing Company will be on hand with food and drinks throughout the festival.

Featured artists include Tinsley Ellis, Grant Green Jr, Karla Harris and Huntertones.

Sponsorship opportunities available until Sept 1. Artists can apply to participate as a vendor in the Pop-Up Art Village at www.RoswellArtsFund.org/festival. Questions: Becky Kile at becky@roswellartsfund.org.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
