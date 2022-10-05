Avoid property fraud with Fulton app

The app notifies registered property owners any time documents are filed against a registered parcel ID number. Once the Clerk’s Office has recorded a property filing, registered app users will receive an alert via email and text message.

If the property owner does not recognize the action, users can “REAACT” by contacting the Clerk’s Office to obtain copies of the filings. Fulton County also recommends users contact local authorities and/or obtain legal representation if fraud is suspected.