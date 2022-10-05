Avoid property fraud with Fulton app

BreakingNews
At least 1 injured after train collides with vehicle in Douglas County
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago

Going to sell your home might be the worst time to learn someone has committed property fraud. With the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts new app, COSMC - R.E.A.A.C.T (Real Estate Activity Alert and Contact Tool) property owners can be alerted anytime a new document is filed against their property.

The app notifies registered property owners any time documents are filed against a registered parcel ID number. Once the Clerk’s Office has recorded a property filing, registered app users will receive an alert via email and text message.

If the property owner does not recognize the action, users can “REAACT” by contacting the Clerk’s Office to obtain copies of the filings. Fulton County also recommends users contact local authorities and/or obtain legal representation if fraud is suspected.

Additional information: https://apps.fultonclerk.org/reaact.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
