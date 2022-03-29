Atlanta United holds signing day party for its Special Olympics Unified Team

Players tried out for the 2022 Unified team last fall. The roster includes nine players with developmental disabilities who range in age from 16 to mid-to-late 20s and nine able-bodied athletes called partners who help move the game along the field and assist with setting up plays. The partners are high school and college soccer players.

Special Olympics athlete Brendan Jagielski, 29, of Johns Creek who helped lead Atlanta United Unified to a 3-2 win against Inter Miami CF Unified last year, has transitioned to assistant coach this year. He is one of four assistant coaches under head coach Marty Jelleme.

The team will play two competitive games this season against out-of-state teams which are scheduled before Major League Soccer matches. They will play Orlando City Unified July 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the New England Revolution Unified Team Oct. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The Unified team will train weekly at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. They start scrimmage matches Wednesday with a friendly match against Atlanta Area School for the Deaf. More scrimmages will take place during the season with the Atlanta United U-19 academy team and the organization’s front office staff.

This year is professional player Guzan’s fifth as ambassador of the Unified team.

“I’m very fortunate to be a part of this,” Guzan told the Unified players. “The games ... are certainly a memorable experience but I think practice, week in and week out, putting in the work, coming together as a group, that’s what this is all about and we’re certainly going to make some awesome memories.”