Atlanta premiere of Bernstein’s Wall coming to City Springs

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is presenting the Atlanta premiere of ‘Bernstein’s Wall’ at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday), Sept. 21 in Byers Theatre at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way.
In partnership with WABE, AJFF will open the documentary feature of famed maestro, Leonard Bernstein, with special performances from City Springs Theatre Company and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Born to Russian-Jewish immigrants, Bernstein led the New York Philharmonic and is perhaps best-known as the composer and conductor who created Broadway plays and blockbuster hits like West Side Story, On the Waterfront, On the Town, and Rear Window.
According to AJFF, Director Douglas Tirola harvested media interviews, private letters and photos to present “an artist and devoted family man unstrung by issues of ambition, religion and sexuality, while upholding the arts as a vehicle for freedom and equality, peace and unity.”
The screening event will also include a Q&A with award-winning filmmaker Douglas Tirola and special live performances by the City Springs Theatre Company and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets: AJFF.org. $18 each, reserved seating.
