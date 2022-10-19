ajc logo
Atlanta Pétanque League bringing the game to Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

Residents in Milton will soon have a new adult recreational activity. The city council recently voted to approve an agreement with Atlanta Pétanque League to provide recreational leagues and tournaments at Bell Memorial Park.

The organization will offer outdoor pétanque (pronounced “pay-tonk”) opportunities, a game similar to bocce, boule lyonnaise, and other lawn bowling games. Like these games, players toss boules/balls toward a smaller target ball. Points are scored by getting your ball closer to the target than your opponent. The first player, or team, to reach 13 points wins the game.

Conditions of the agreement will allow league members to practice on Sundays year-round in the gravel parking lot. The league may also organize membership challenges on one Saturday per month. Regional, national or international tournaments will be allowed in the fall and spring and may include up to 24 courts.

