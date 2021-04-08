Atlanta Humane Society hosting pop-up adoption day in Alpharetta

The event is designed to allow visitors to meet, adopt, and take home new family members all on the same day. Participants will have a set amount of time to meet with adoptable animals to help serve as many people as possible. No appointment is necessary.

To help minimize crowds, AHS is operating a digital waitlist system. The waitlist opens up at 10 a.m. and is accessible through the URL posted outside the Alpharetta location. The first visitors on the list will be able to enter the facility starting at 11 a.m. Typically, the wait list closes at 2 p.m., but may remain open longer depending on number of visitors.