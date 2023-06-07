BreakingNews
Feds: no 'violent extremist' label on Defend the Atlanta Forest group
Atlanta Gas Light awards bill payment grants to seniors

Credit: Atlanta Gas Light

Credit: Atlanta Gas Light

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Senior citizens in Johns Creek, or any qualifying senior, can take advantage of a one-time assistance grant for customers with past due balances who are enrolled in Atlanta Gas Light’s Senior Citizen Discount Program. A portion of the grant funding donated by AGL to The Salvation Army of Georgia’s Division Project SHARE will be distributed to these customers through their certified natural gas marketer.

“We recognize the extraordinary burden our customers have faced with inflation and have worked incredibly hard to expand our bill payment assistance capabilities because all our customers deserve reliable and affordable natural gas,” said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light.

Customers 65 or older who have a total annual combined household income of 200% of the Federal Poverty Level ($29,160) or less may qualify for a monthly discount of up to $14 off the AGL base charge. Information: www.atlantagaslight.com/residential/ways-to-save or 877-427-4321.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
