Assistance program in Sandy Springs looking for Back to School donations, volunteers

While teachers, parents and students are celebrating the end of a most challenging school year, the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs is looking ahead to help local students prepare to learn in August by providing new backpacks and school supplies.
CAC is requesting donations to help up to 1,000 local children in about a dozen area schools start school with backpacks custom packed with supplies per school and grade. Just $40 provides a child with a new backpack and school supplies.
Donate to Tools for School: www.secure.qgiv.com/for/too.
Volunteers are also needed to help pack the backpacks. Questions about donating, group projects and volunteering: schoolsupplies@ourcac.org.
Families needing assistance with school supplies: www.ourcac.org/2021/05/06/registersupplies/.