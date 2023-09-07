Artists wanted for Alpharetta piano mural

The nonprofit Play Me Again Pianos places public pianos throughout Metro Atlanta and is partnering with Alpharetta Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services to create a one-of-a-kind painting for the new public piano to be located at Cogburn Park, 12825 Cogburn Road.

An artist will have the opportunity to design and paint an upright piano that will be accessible to everyone in the community. The city is looking for apolitical designs suitable for all ages.

Emerging and professional artists are invited to submit an application and art submissions by Friday, Sept. 22 to be the muralist for this project. The artist must be 18 years or older and will be completely responsible for painting and sealing the piano. Interested artists should submit a drawing that includes three views, sketched or painted. Entries should also include digital samples of existing artworks.

Details and application process: https://bit.ly/OpenCallToArtists.