ARC continues to approve Ga. 400 multi-use trail funding

Sandy Springs recently approved a second supplemental agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the Ga. 400 Multi-Use Trail Extension thanks to funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The original GDOT agreement on Nov. 16, 2016, provided $800,000 for preliminary engineering funds with a local match of 20%. On Feb. 4, 2020, the agreement was updated to reflect $1,037,000, with a local match of $207,600, in additional engineering funding from the ARC. On Sept. 17, 2019, the city approved a $1,837,782 contract with Heath & Lineback for the final design.

Since a portion of the project is within Atlanta city limits, Sandy Springs also entered into an agreement on May 24, 2019, with Atlanta to share the engineering costs.

This recent update to the agreement includes the city’s request in Oct. 2022 for an additional $400,000 in engineering funds from ARC to cover the cost of environmental mitigation and a request in March for an additional $600,000 for a change order request from the design consultant. Both requests were approved by ARC.