Application for new breakfast and event facility in Milton withdrawn

The Milton City Council recently approved a request from Old Crossroads Properties to withdraw an application to operate a new breakfast restaurant and event facility at 850/875 Hickory Flat Road. The council had deferred a decision on the project in June to the July 10 council meeting.

The project in the existing Matilda’s Music Under the Pines outdoor music venue and 7-Acre Bar and Grill location proposed setting back new buildings more than 10-feet from Hickory Flat Road and adding parking in front. The new restaurant would result from the relocation of an 1890s era farmhouse from St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church on Cogburn Road to the site. Additional construction would result in a 2,640-square-foot restaurant that could accommodate 110 guests.

The project would have also included a 2,000-square-foot indoor pavilion to be used as an event space for things like school and youth award ceremonies, charity events, family and religious events, business/organization meetings, live music and entertainment.