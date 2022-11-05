Annoyances handled rapidly in Alpharetta

Citizens in Alpharetta can kindly report city concerns like potholes, traffic issues, unkept properties, streetlight outages or other issues using the city’s SeeClickFix tool.
The platform allows issues to be directly reported to the responsible department and creates a work order for rapid attention. Residents can even upload a photo of the issue.
Concerns can be reported anonymously, or citizens can register as a user so they can receive communication from the city and know when the issue has been resolved.
SeeClickFix is available in the Apple Store and Google Play or online at www.alpharetta.ga.us/seeclickfix.
