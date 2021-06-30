Alpharetta’s Town Green reopens, new turf complete

On June 1 contractors began removing the grass from the Town Green to convert the popular park space to artificial turf. The city had tried a variety of grass types, soil augmentation, and other strategies to no avail before turning to the synthetic turf.

“The Town Green has become one of our most popular park spaces and sees heavy use any day when there is not rain or near freezing temperatures,” said Morgan Rodgers, Alpharetta’s Director of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Services. “As much as everyone wanted to keep natural grass there, it is just not possible to do with that many people playing and walking out there nearly every day. It just gets ground into mud.”