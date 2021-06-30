ajc logo
Alpharetta’s Town Green reopens, new turf complete

The turf replacement at Alpharetta's Town Green is complete and residents are invited back to enjoy the area and all of downtown. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
The turf replacement at Alpharetta’s Town Green is complete and residents are invited back to enjoy the area and all of downtown. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The turf replacement at Alpharetta’s Town Green is complete and residents are invited back to enjoy the area and all of downtown.

On June 1 contractors began removing the grass from the Town Green to convert the popular park space to artificial turf. The city had tried a variety of grass types, soil augmentation, and other strategies to no avail before turning to the synthetic turf.

“The Town Green has become one of our most popular park spaces and sees heavy use any day when there is not rain or near freezing temperatures,” said Morgan Rodgers, Alpharetta’s Director of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Services. “As much as everyone wanted to keep natural grass there, it is just not possible to do with that many people playing and walking out there nearly every day. It just gets ground into mud.”

