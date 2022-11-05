Alpharetta’s Brooke Street Park Concert Series to return in 2023

To continue the good tunes, the Alpharetta City Council recently approved an agreement with Home by Dark for talent, production, sound, lighting, public relations and marketing for the 2023 calendar year Brooke Street Park Concert Series.

The city will pay $10,000 per show, with six shows currently planned for the 2023 series for a total $60,000. Show dates are currently planned for Apr. 22, May 13, June 20, July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9, 2023.