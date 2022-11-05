Alpharetta’s Brooke Street Park Concert Series to return in 2023

BreakingNews
Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

Since 2018, Alpharetta has hosted an annual concert series in Brooke Street Park. Originally, talent for these performances was recruited individually but, according to the city’s Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Department, the network of musicians provided by James Casto with Home by Dark “has proven to be hugely successful and well-embraced by the Alpharetta community.”

To continue the good tunes, the Alpharetta City Council recently approved an agreement with Home by Dark for talent, production, sound, lighting, public relations and marketing for the 2023 calendar year Brooke Street Park Concert Series.

The city will pay $10,000 per show, with six shows currently planned for the 2023 series for a total $60,000. Show dates are currently planned for Apr. 22, May 13, June 20, July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9, 2023.

