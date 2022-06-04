ajc logo
Alpharetta wine festival to benefit pet rescue

The inaugural Alpharetta Wine Festival takes place 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Alpharetta City Center. Proceeds will benefit Angels Among Us Pet Rescue. (Courtesy Alpharetta Wine Festival)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

The community is invited to the inaugural Alpharetta Wine Festival 2-5 p.m. June 12 at Alpharetta City Center. Proceeds will benefit Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.

Participants will sample wines from local restaurants and businesses, enjoy musical interludes and can participate in a wine tasting seminar. Ticket holders will receive complimentary wine tastings and a commemorative glass.

VIP tickets include general admission plus early access at 1 p.m. to the exclusive VIP tent with approximately 30 premium wines. These ticket holders also receive a special crystal glass and tasty bites from favorite restaurants.

Advance purchase is encouraged since there is a limited number of tickets to ensure a wonderful experience for all patrons.

Details and tickets: www.alpharettawinefestival.com.

