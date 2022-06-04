Alpharetta wine festival to benefit pet rescue

The community is invited to the inaugural Alpharetta Wine Festival 2-5 p.m. June 12 at Alpharetta City Center. Proceeds will benefit Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.
Participants will sample wines from local restaurants and businesses, enjoy musical interludes and can participate in a wine tasting seminar. Ticket holders will receive complimentary wine tastings and a commemorative glass.
VIP tickets include general admission plus early access at 1 p.m. to the exclusive VIP tent with approximately 30 premium wines. These ticket holders also receive a special crystal glass and tasty bites from favorite restaurants.
Advance purchase is encouraged since there is a limited number of tickets to ensure a wonderful experience for all patrons.
Details and tickets: www.alpharettawinefestival.com.
