Alpharetta waives fees for board and commission members

Alpharetta has a number of volunteer boards, commissions, and authorities whose members donate their time to help the community. In an effort to acknowledge their commitment and to express their gratitude, the Alpharetta City Council recently passed a resolution waiving fees for these volunteers and their immediate family members to participate in programs run by the city’s Department of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Services.
The Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services provides a wide variety of classes, programs, and activities, some of which require registration and other fees to participate. Currently the city provides a 100% waiver of these fees for full-time city employees.
Now, members of the ten boards, commissions and authorities who are appointed to serve by the mayor and council will enjoy the same benefit. At this time, 91 citizens serve in this capacity.