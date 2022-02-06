Alpharetta turns down request to add more panels to shopping center signs

Atlanta Signs came to Alpharetta asking the city to consider increasing the number of tenant panels allowed on a monument sign at a shopping center. The proposed change to city code would allow more than the current 4 panels to the number of leasable tenant spaces up to a maximum of 12 panels.
Atlanta Signs argued the change was needed to accurately convey businesses and services to the public, avoid consumer confusion when trying to locate businesses and prevent limiting an advertising opportunity for businesses.
The Alpharetta City Council turned down the change for a number of reasons.
A review by city staff determined the proposed change could be a public safety issue since the overall monument sign area of 42 square feet would not change. “This would lead to smaller tenant panels that are less discernable to motorists.” They also noted vehicle navigation is more commonly used to locate businesses that are unfamiliar to the customer.
City council members also noted that monument signs are not as necessary for advertising as they were 20 years ago. Council Member Johns Hipes noted that part of the attractiveness for locating a business in Alpharetta is the aesthetics found throughout the city.
