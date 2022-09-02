ajc logo
X

Alpharetta to upgrade fire station alerting system

Alpharetta recently approved a contract to replace and upgrade the city’s fire station alerting system. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta recently approved a contract to replace and upgrade the city’s fire station alerting system. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $272,872 contract with Purvis Systems to replace and upgrade the city’s fire station alerting system.

By replacing the current alerting hardware in all 6 fire stations with a state-of-the-art, specifically engineered system for fire station response notification, the city anticipates reduced response times, human error and firefighter PTSD attributed to auditory startle response.

The new system is an IP-based alerting solution designed to automate the notification process. Using a combination of visual and auditory alerts, information is received in a consistent voice and order of information that reduces initial confusion and inherently reduces enroute times.

The city’s current alerting system has been in place since its original construction. In the case of Fire Station 83 and 84, it is more than 30 years old. This existing system utilizes a system of amplifiers, PA speakers, and electromechanical relays to active lights and buzzers. The current speakers are significantly reduced in audio quality due to age and technology.

Milton Fire Station switched to the Purvis system in October 2020 and report a tremendous reduction in alarm processing time, dispatching and a significant decrease in human errors.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Parents meet with APS to address concerns about Howard Middle School12h ago
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
16h ago
Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers
12h ago
Opinion: Teachers tired of fighting cellphones in classrooms
18h ago
Opinion: Teachers tired of fighting cellphones in classrooms
18h ago
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts
11h ago
The Latest
State Senate and House candidates will faceoff in debate moderated by Johns Creek...
20h ago
Comments welcomed on Alpharetta’s Webb Bridge Road Trail
22h ago
Milton to add traffic signal at Arnold Mill and Green roads
Featured
02/21/2019 — Austell, Georgia — Apartment buildings are boarded up at Parkview Apartments, located at 360 Riverside Parkway, in Austell, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
2h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
23h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top