Alpharetta to upgrade fire station alerting system

By replacing the current alerting hardware in all 6 fire stations with a state-of-the-art, specifically engineered system for fire station response notification, the city anticipates reduced response times, human error and firefighter PTSD attributed to auditory startle response.

The new system is an IP-based alerting solution designed to automate the notification process. Using a combination of visual and auditory alerts, information is received in a consistent voice and order of information that reduces initial confusion and inherently reduces enroute times.