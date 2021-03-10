Alpharetta to take a look at technology operations

The city’s goal is have actionable information to facilitate efficient and effective operations now and into the future.

The assessment will be performed in 3 phases. Phase 1 will focus on both infrastructure and helpdesk assessments. Phase 2 will focus on a continual security assessment, business continuity planning, service delivery efficiencies, and planning for new services. Phase 3 will focus on employee job description review and validation, a risk mitigation strategy, training and enablement plan, and an employee incubator program.