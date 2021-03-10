Alpharetta to take a look at technology operations

Alpharetta has approved a $48,995 proposal from Layer 3 Communications to perform a phased assessment of the city’s information technology operations. This initiative will assess Alpharetta’s information technology operations, infrastructure, policies, and procedures against industry standard best practices.
The city’s goal is have actionable information to facilitate efficient and effective operations now and into the future.
The assessment will be performed in 3 phases. Phase 1 will focus on both infrastructure and helpdesk assessments. Phase 2 will focus on a continual security assessment, business continuity planning, service delivery efficiencies, and planning for new services. Phase 3 will focus on employee job description review and validation, a risk mitigation strategy, training and enablement plan, and an employee incubator program.