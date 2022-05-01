ajc logo
X

Alpharetta to sell fire engine

Alpharetta recently approved the sale of a reserve fire engine to Lanier Technical College. (Courtesy Alpharetta Fire Corps)

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta recently approved the sale of a reserve fire engine to Lanier Technical College. (Courtesy Alpharetta Fire Corps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Alpharetta recently purchased a new $1.3 million Pierce Quint aerial ladder fire truck to replace an aging 2008 Pierce Velocity Fire Engine with 104,000 miles on it.

After researching the market value of the older truck, the city determined a fair market value of $35,000.

In a recent decision, the Alpharetta City Council approved the sale of the reserve engine to Lanier Technical College.

The new Fire Science Technology program at Lanier Tech will use the older fire engine to provide graduates with the skills, knowledge and credentials to serve as firefighters in paid and volunteer fire departments. Students enrolled in the program vary from high school age to adults who are looking to join or advance in the fire service.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta approves homes near Alpha Park
1h ago
Nonprofits in Roswell addressing needs of homeless families/youth
Alpharetta renews agreement with Milton to share court facilities, municipal clerk
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top