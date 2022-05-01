Alpharetta to sell fire engine

Alpharetta recently purchased a new $1.3 million Pierce Quint aerial ladder fire truck to replace an aging 2008 Pierce Velocity Fire Engine with 104,000 miles on it.
After researching the market value of the older truck, the city determined a fair market value of $35,000.
In a recent decision, the Alpharetta City Council approved the sale of the reserve engine to Lanier Technical College.
The new Fire Science Technology program at Lanier Tech will use the older fire engine to provide graduates with the skills, knowledge and credentials to serve as firefighters in paid and volunteer fire departments. Students enrolled in the program vary from high school age to adults who are looking to join or advance in the fire service.
About the Author
Editors' Picks