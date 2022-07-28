Alpharetta to replace community center gym floor

The gymnasium has had a moisture problem for at least 10 years and was exasperated after the center was flooded in 2016. Moisture builds up in the floor until the hardwood floor begins to buckle. The city has worked to eliminate moisture points of entrance but suspects a cracked foundation may be continually contributing to the problem.

This contract will remove the existing floor, locate the moisture problem, repair it and place a moisture barrier down before installing a new floor.