Alpharetta to replace community center gym floor

Alpharetta recently approved a contract to replace the gym floor at the Alpharetta Community Center. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $175,000 contract with Success Sports Surfacing to replace the gym floor at the Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St.

The gymnasium has had a moisture problem for at least 10 years and was exasperated after the center was flooded in 2016. Moisture builds up in the floor until the hardwood floor begins to buckle. The city has worked to eliminate moisture points of entrance but suspects a cracked foundation may be continually contributing to the problem.

This contract will remove the existing floor, locate the moisture problem, repair it and place a moisture barrier down before installing a new floor.

With approval from the city council, the project will get underway and is expected to be complete before basketball season resumes.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
