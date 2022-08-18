Alpharetta to refresh IT equipment

The largest portion of the approved funds will be for Dell computers, which is the standard personal computer platform the city uses and is purchased from the State of Georgia technology contract. The city has also standardized the iOS platform for tablets and smart phones to provide consistency and the best level of integration and security with city systems. Acquisition for these products will also be done using with the city’s procurement guidelines.

In general, the city replaces desktop PCs and laptops every 4 years, and iPads and iPhones every 3 years.