Alpharetta to purchase new bucket truck

Alpharetta has ordered a new bucket truck but due to supply chain issues the vehicle is not expected to be delivered before April 2024. (Courtesy Altec)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Public Works Department planned for and budgeted to replace a 2003 F-550 bucket truck that is used to assist with facilities, right of way and traffic related issues.

This current vehicle has 73,265 miles on it and is out of service due to safety issues. Multiple hydraulic air hoses have dry rotted and need replacement. The versalift equipment that is currently on this bucket truck is difficult to maintain due to limited parts availability and hard-to-find qualified service technicians. As a result, this vehicle is scheduled for replacement.

The city has budgeted $141,908 to purchase a 2022 Ram 5500 equipped with a bucket and boom from Altec but due to supply chain issues, the truck is not expected to be delivered before April 2024.

The Alpharetta City Council approved the purchase plan but encouraged the public works department to look for a pre-owned truck as a stop-gap measure.

