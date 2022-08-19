Alpharetta to purchase new bucket truck

This current vehicle has 73,265 miles on it and is out of service due to safety issues. Multiple hydraulic air hoses have dry rotted and need replacement. The versalift equipment that is currently on this bucket truck is difficult to maintain due to limited parts availability and hard-to-find qualified service technicians. As a result, this vehicle is scheduled for replacement.

The city has budgeted $141,908 to purchase a 2022 Ram 5500 equipped with a bucket and boom from Altec but due to supply chain issues, the truck is not expected to be delivered before April 2024.