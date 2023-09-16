Alpharetta to purchase 13 public safety vehicles

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved $710,450 to purchase 13 public safety vehicles from Carl Black Buick GMC in Roswell with upfitting by Dana Safety Supply in Atlanta. Upfitting of the vehicles includes things like truck bed storage systems, window tinting and radio installation.

Due to supply chain issues and cost increases, the city found searching for lower-cost retail vehicles advantageous over state contract vehicles and allowed the city to support a nearby business. City documents also note, “State contract vehicles are in high demand, with ordering caps and shrinking government incentives that bring pricing comparable to retail vehicles.” By going to retail vendors to bid on these vehicles the city is able to save $95,000 and have the vehicles delivered much sooner.

This contract for 2023 GMC vehicles includes six Canyon Elevation trucks, two Terrain SUVs, two Acadia SUVs, two Sierra 1500 Crew Cab short box trucks and one Sierra 2500 Crew Cab truck.

Alpharetta maintains a total fleet of 175 vehicles.