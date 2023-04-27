BreakingNews
BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested in shooting death of prominent trans woman
X

Alpharetta to join the national opioid settlement

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

In February the Alpharetta City Council approved opting-in to the national opioid settlements with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The city recently approved a memorandum of understanding as the second step in the process.

This agreement defines how the funds will be divided among state and local governments. Although a complicated formula, in general local governments will be eligible for about 40% of the funds the state receives.

Settlement agreements have been reached nationwide to resolve opioid litigation with two pharmaceutical manufacturers, Teva and Allergan and three pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

The settlements require these manufacturers and pharmacies to pay more than $20 billion to provide prevention and treatment of opioid addiction. Of this amount, approximately $17 billion will be used by participating states and local governments.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested in shooting death of prominent trans woman 47m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Her final days’: Family of UGA senior diagnosed with brain tumor stops treatment
1h ago

Credit: AP

Harry Belafonte’s ties to King family were deep, complicated
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Security guard arrested in Greenbriar Mall shooting that injured man
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Security guard arrested in Greenbriar Mall shooting that injured man
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Beltline envisions dense, mixed-income development for 31-acre site
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs approves plan looks for healthy urban forest
6h ago
Sandy Springs to add air quality sensors through EPA program
20h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top