Alpharetta to join the national opioid settlement

In February the Alpharetta City Council approved opting-in to the national opioid settlements with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The city recently approved a memorandum of understanding as the second step in the process.
This agreement defines how the funds will be divided among state and local governments. Although a complicated formula, in general local governments will be eligible for about 40% of the funds the state receives.
Settlement agreements have been reached nationwide to resolve opioid litigation with two pharmaceutical manufacturers, Teva and Allergan and three pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
The settlements require these manufacturers and pharmacies to pay more than $20 billion to provide prevention and treatment of opioid addiction. Of this amount, approximately $17 billion will be used by participating states and local governments.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News