Alpharetta to host concert to benefit Wacky World Playground

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago
The Dock Rock Radio band will perform 7-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 in a City Center Concert Series on the Town Green Stage in Alpharetta to benefit the Wacky World playground.

The playground at Wills Park will be rebuilt next spring in the same way it was created 26 years ago as a community-driven project. The current playground was built by 2,673 volunteers in just 6 days in 1997.

With a new design, people of all ages and from all walks of life will come together to organize and construct Wacky World Next Generation. Play By Design will oversee the project with the help of volunteers and donations of money, materials and services.

The concert is free, but donations will be collected. The public can also purchase commemorative engraved bricks and sponsorships are available.

Details about the concert: www.tinyurl.com/WackyWorldConcert and more about the playground: www.wackyworld.org.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Brian Kemp on why he'll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod

