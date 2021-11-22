Alpharetta to host Community Food Forum with Food Well Alliance

Alpharetta will host a Community Food Forum 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Old Rucker Farm, 900 Rucker Rd.
The city applied to develop the Atlanta region’s second City Agriculture Plan in partnership with Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Regional Commission and has been chosen to move forward with the next step of the selection process by holding a Community Food Forum for Alpharetta residents.
The Community Food Forum will provide residents with an opportunity to learn more about the City Agriculture Plan process, voice their support for a strong local food system and ask questions.
The City Agriculture Plan program will bring local governments together with their communities to create plans for incorporating urban agriculture and local food into the cities’ future development.
Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Regional Commission will select one city to develop a City Agriculture Plan in 2022. The Community Food Forums will help the ARC choose that city by assessing the readiness and enthusiasm of residents to participate in the process.
Register to attend: www.alpharettacommunityfoodforum.eventbrite.com/.
Farm tours will follow the event at Old Rucker Farm including the donation garden, poultry palace, pollinator garden, and community garden plots.
