Alpharetta to complete Morrison Parkway sidewalks

Alpharetta recently approved two contracts that will make it possible to complete the Morrison Road sidewalk project between Maxwell Road and Haynes Bridge Road.

Alpharetta recently approved two contracts that will make it possible to complete the Morrison Road sidewalk project between Maxwell Road and Haynes Bridge Road. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

Alpharetta recently approved two contracts that will make it possible to complete the Morrison Parkway sidewalk project between Maxwell Road and Haynes Bridge Road.

A1 Contracting was previously awarded this project and began construction butdeclared bankruptcy prior to completing the work.

Work consisted of installing a sidewalk, curb and gutter, drainage pipe, and a bike lane on the east side.

Excellere Construction, which is currently working on a project for the city along Webb Bridge Road, will complete the outstanding punch list items including installing sod, rip-rap and cleaning out the storm pipe for $45,524.

Echols Welding installed the handrails as a subcontractor to A1 and provided the city with a cost of $37,995 to complete the work they had already started.

