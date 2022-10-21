ajc logo
X

Alpharetta to apply for Georgia Outdoor Stewardship funding

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act dedicates 75% of all tax revenue collected from the sale of outdoor recreation equipment for the protection and preservation of conservation land, clean water, game, wildlife, or fisheries, or natural-resource-based outdoor recreation as well as to aid local governments in the acquisition and improvement of local parks and trails and to provide for the stewardship of conservation lands through maintenance and restoration projects.

In 2019, Alpharetta applied to the program for the Wills Park Streambank Restoration project but did not receive the funding. The city council has recently given their blessing to the city’s Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services to pre-apply once again for a Conserve Georgia Grant requesting $1,277,080 for the streambank restoration within Wills Park. The grant requires a 25% minimum match of the total project cost, in this case $319,277.

The project will realign the stream by installing rock and log j-hooks, rock cross vanes, constructed riffles and plunge pools, replace a rusting culvert with a bridge and stabilizing the streambanks with toe protection, vegetated soil lifts, streambank and bank full bench matting and live staking.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles8h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta buying 2 Peachtree Street building for $39 million for redevelopment
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Hired hitman who murdered Atlanta DJ’s wife to serve life in prison
16h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The 2020 election deniers on the 2022 ballot in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The 2020 election deniers on the 2022 ballot in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Comments sought on streambank stabilization in Alpharetta
14h ago
Property tax bills in the mail for Alpharetta residents
15h ago
Johns Creek selects artist for Cauley Creek Park artwork
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
14h ago
Election officials brace for disruptions as midterms loom
On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top