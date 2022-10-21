Alpharetta to apply for Georgia Outdoor Stewardship funding

In 2019, Alpharetta applied to the program for the Wills Park Streambank Restoration project but did not receive the funding. The city council has recently given their blessing to the city’s Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services to pre-apply once again for a Conserve Georgia Grant requesting $1,277,080 for the streambank restoration within Wills Park. The grant requires a 25% minimum match of the total project cost, in this case $319,277.

The project will realign the stream by installing rock and log j-hooks, rock cross vanes, constructed riffles and plunge pools, replace a rusting culvert with a bridge and stabilizing the streambanks with toe protection, vegetated soil lifts, streambank and bank full bench matting and live staking.