Alpharetta testing fire hydrants throughout city

Residents may notice a temporary change in water pressure, discoloration of the water or sediment in the water. These are all temporary and will resolve as water moves through the system. There is no need to report these issues unless they persist.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends fire hydrants be tested every five years to measure pressure and flow in a city’s water distribution system. NFPA recommends fire hydrants maintain a residual pressure of 20 pounds per square inch for effective firefighting, as well as to prevent backflow that could contaminate the water supply.