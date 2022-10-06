BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
Alpharetta testing fire hydrants throughout city

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety will be testing fire hydrants now through November to make sure they remain in good working order.

Residents may notice a temporary change in water pressure, discoloration of the water or sediment in the water. These are all temporary and will resolve as water moves through the system. There is no need to report these issues unless they persist.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends fire hydrants be tested every five years to measure pressure and flow in a city’s water distribution system. NFPA recommends fire hydrants maintain a residual pressure of 20 pounds per square inch for effective firefighting, as well as to prevent backflow that could contaminate the water supply.

Residents can help the fire department by reporting any known leaky or damaged hydrants. It is also very helpful to make sure plant growth and debris is cleared from around water hydrants so fire fighters can easily spot them in an emergency.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
