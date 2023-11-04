Alpharetta Symphony planning holiday performances

Credit: K. Ümit Yüksel

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Symphony is gearing up for the holidays with a special performance of Home for the Holidays at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at Milton Community Church, 12760 Birmingham Highway in Milton.

With a special encore performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at North Point Mall in Alpharetta.

This performance promises something for everyone including themes from beloved holiday movies, beautiful carols and even a classical hit or two. Joined by the chorus from Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, the Alpharetta Symphony feels sure the performance “will make you feel like you’re next to a roaring fire, hot chocolate in hand.”

Information and tickets: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaSymphonyHolidays.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
