Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra performing in Johns Creek March 5

This performance includes Antonin Dvořák’s New World Symphony and William Henry Fry’s Niagara Symphony as AlphaSO continues an exploration of American music composers and music inspired by America.

This concert will also feature one of AlphaSO’s 2021 Youth Concerto Competition winners, Tobias Liu, playing the first movement of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, and the Alpharetta Youth Symphony Orchestra playing Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man.