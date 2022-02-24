Hamburger icon
Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra performing in Johns Creek March 5

The Alpharetta Youth Symphony Orchestra will play alongside the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra in a special side-by-side performance of Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man Mar. 5 in Johns Creek. (Courtesy Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra will present their Majestic America concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek.

This performance includes Antonin Dvořák’s New World Symphony and William Henry Fry’s Niagara Symphony as AlphaSO continues an exploration of American music composers and music inspired by America.

This concert will also feature one of AlphaSO’s 2021 Youth Concerto Competition winners, Tobias Liu, playing the first movement of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, and the Alpharetta Youth Symphony Orchestra playing Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man.

Founded in 2014, the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit 501(c)(3) orchestra consisting of an Adult Orchestra (AlphaSO), Youth Orchestra (AlphaYouthSO), and a Chamber Orchestra (AlphaCO).

Tickets for Majestic America: www.alpharettasymphony.org/events-1/majestic-america-concert.

