Alpharetta signs new instructor agreements

Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department works to provide exceptional and trending recreational programs for residents. Each year, the city reevaluates the success of prior programs and monitors the interest in developing sports and recreational activities.
One key element of the city’s vision for recreational programs and activities is “inclusion”.
The department recently submitted a list of instructors the city will engage for the 2022-2023 year:
• Mary Beth Lemoine, yoga for active adults, cost to city $20,000
• Halftime Sports, youth basketball training camps, cost to city $35,000
• Diana Moll/Alpharetta Barre Club, barre classes, cost to city $20,000
• Deborah Snow, watercolor painting, cost to city $20,000
• “Aussie Kids” of Atlanta Golf Training, youth golf academy, cost to city $20,000
About the Author
Credit: Photo courtesy of Bowman Horn